REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of REX American Resources worth $55,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

