Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rezolute stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Rezolute has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 21.34 and a quick ratio of 21.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RZLT. Roth Capital started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

