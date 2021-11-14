RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Barclays assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $276.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.50. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,514. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

