RK Asset Management LLC Has $12.31 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

RK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Beverage comprises about 10.9% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

FIZZ stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.02. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

