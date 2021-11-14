RK Asset Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

RK Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Dorman Products makes up about 3.1% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Dorman Products by 8.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.