Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 82,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,831,642.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,750.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 2,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 52,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 113,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,140.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,095.00.

Nighthawk Gold stock remained flat at $C$1.05 during trading hours on Friday. 107,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,213. The stock has a market cap of C$84.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

