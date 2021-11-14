Robert W. Johnson Acquires 1,200 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VSAT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 12.1% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,685,000 after purchasing an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Viasat by 4.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viasat by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

