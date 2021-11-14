Robert W. Johnson Acquires 1,200 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
VSAT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 12.1% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,685,000 after purchasing an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Viasat by 4.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viasat by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
