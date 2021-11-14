Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.45.

RBLX opened at $107.58 on Friday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $109.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

