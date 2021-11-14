Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00071055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,415.50 or 1.00414939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.42 or 0.07024891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.