Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Shares of ROST opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

