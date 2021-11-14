Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $41.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.64.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 26.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.