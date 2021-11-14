Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $697.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $650.49 and its 200 day moving average is $672.62. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

