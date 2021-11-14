Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.03% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.00 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $652.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

