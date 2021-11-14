Royal Bank of Canada Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$112.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LBLCF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.88.

LBLCF stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $78.77.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

