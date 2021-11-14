Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,646 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

BSCS opened at $22.80 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $23.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02.

