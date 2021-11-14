RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

