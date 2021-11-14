Ryan Schulke Acquires 10,000 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CEO Ryan Schulke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fluent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fluent by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 335,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

