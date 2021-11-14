Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.