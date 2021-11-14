Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,904,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $344.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.73. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $359.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

