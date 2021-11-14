Salvus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

