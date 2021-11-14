Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $212.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

