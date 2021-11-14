Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $206.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.