Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) announced a dividend on Friday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HSM stock opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 5.21. Samuel Heath & Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 418.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 381.64. The company has a market capitalization of £13.94 million and a P/E ratio of 35.48.

Samuel Heath & Sons Company Profile

Samuel Heath & Sons plc manufactures and markets various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom products, such as thermostatic shower kits and sets; trim sets for thermostatic valves, diverters, and flow controls; concealed thermostatic showers; basin fillers, sets, taps, and mixers; bath and shower fillers and mixers; towel rings and rails; paper and tumbler holders; hooks; soap dispensers and holders; soap baskets; wall mounted toilet brushes; framed mirrors; and shower heads.

