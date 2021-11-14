Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €175.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.33 ($186.27).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €118.75 ($139.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion and a PE ratio of -13.94. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.83.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

