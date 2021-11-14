Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.36. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 100.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth $472,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth $2,942,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 129,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. 204,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,241. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.