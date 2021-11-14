Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Acquires $56,288.70 in Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,288.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 560 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $3,354.40.
- On Thursday, November 4th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 1,400 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $8,232.00.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $50,083.20.
- On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $254,957.21.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.
- On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78.
- On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 665,024 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
