Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Acquires $56,288.70 in Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,288.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 560 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $3,354.40.

On Thursday, November 4th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 1,400 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $8,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $50,083.20.

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 665,024 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

