Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ (STSA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

STSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 335,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,919. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.