Savaria Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian boosted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

Savaria stock opened at C$20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$13.04 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.11.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$178.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.18 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is 98.67%.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,912,500. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,300.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

