Savior LLC Acquires 1,315 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after buying an additional 2,136,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,368,000 after buying an additional 405,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

