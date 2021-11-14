Savior LLC Has $33,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Savior LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73.

