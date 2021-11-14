Savior LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Savior LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

ES opened at $81.95 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

