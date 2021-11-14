Savior LLC Sells 592 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Savior LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average of $176.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.48.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

