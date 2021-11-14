Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 8,434 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 385.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

General Electric stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

