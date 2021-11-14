Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 658 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $1,402,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

