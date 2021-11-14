Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $521,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $453.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $476.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

