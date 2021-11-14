Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

