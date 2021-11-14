Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 849 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $147.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,784 shares of company stock valued at $61,403,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

