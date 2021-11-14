Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $650,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.01 and a 1 year high of $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

