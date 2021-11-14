Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $64,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $145,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $184,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $1,008,000.

NASDAQ:GIWWU opened at $10.20 on Friday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

