Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

