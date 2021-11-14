Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Danaos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Danaos by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Danaos by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAC opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $89.41. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 4.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

