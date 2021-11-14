Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after buying an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $57,826,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $106.23 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

