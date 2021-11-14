Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 76.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after buying an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after buying an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Shares of ANSS opened at $391.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.88 and its 200-day moving average is $355.57. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.