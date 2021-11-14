Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) Quiet Period Will End on November 17th

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 17th. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SAMAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

