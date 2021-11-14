Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lowered by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

