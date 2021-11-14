SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Cut to $21.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCPL. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

SCPL opened at $18.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

