Sean D. Goodman Sells 54,950 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,155,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after buying an additional 695,188 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

