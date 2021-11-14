SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post $54.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $46.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $191.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $204.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.78 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $232.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $556.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.12. SeaSpine has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $22.97.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

