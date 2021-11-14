SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

