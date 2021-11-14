SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $75.00 at Truist

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target raised by Truist from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 68,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
