SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $75.00 at Truist

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target raised by Truist from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 68,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

